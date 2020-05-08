Mumbai: 77 COVID-19 Arthur Road jail inmates shifted to Mahul

The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jailin central Mumbai who tested positive for novel coronaviruswere on Friday shifted to a vacant building in Mahul insuburban Chembur to undergo quarantine, an official said

The 77 had tested positive after coming in contactwith a cook who had got infected, the prison departmentofficial said, adding that 26 jail staffers have also beeninfected so far

"The 77 will be kept in a vacant building in Mahul inChembur with security being provided by police during thequarantine period. The 26 staffers have been shifted todifferent places as part of their treatment," he added.