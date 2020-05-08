Left Menu
Man sneaks into mosque, gives untimely prayer call

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:11 IST
A 40-year-old man, apparently mentally unsound, has been arrested in Bhuj town in Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly `creating enmity between different communities'. Maamad Abdulla Luhar sneaked into a mosque on Thursday midnight, gave untimely Azaan (call for prayer) through the mosque's loudspeaker and allegedly asked the community members to come out with weapons, police said.

He was arrested under IPC section 153 (A) (creating enmity between different groups), said sub inspector K M Agravat of Bhuj A Division police station. He was also slapped with sections 269 and 270 of the IPC for indulging in a negligent and malicious act which was "likely to spread infection" for breach of lockdown, the police officer said.

As per the preliminary probe, Luhar, who appeared to be mentally unsound, did not have any objective in mind when he made inflammatory remarks from the mosque's loudspeaker, he added. The accused lives in Sanjognagar and never prayed at this mosque in Bakali Colony, the inspector said.

"Luhar does not appear to be mentally sound. He found the keys from a shelf near the main gate of the mosque and entered. Around 2.20 am he gave Azaan using loudspeaker despite knowing it is not the time for prayer. He also announced he was the `king of Kutch' and asked community members to wake up and come out of their houses with weapons," said Agravat. "When mosque authorities learnt about the incident, they informed the police and he was arrested," he added.

