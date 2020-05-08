Lockdown: Bus transit for 583 migrant workers to UP from MP

Lockdown: Bus transit for 583 migrant workers to UP from MPPTI | Indore | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:50 IST
A total of 583 migrant workersstranded in Madhya Pradesh due to the coronavirus-inducedlockdown left for Jhansi in their native Uttar Pradesh fromIndore on specially arranged buses on Friday, officials said
These labourers, who were in two different sheltershere, belong to Basti, Bahraich, Chitrakoot districts amongothers in UP, an official said.
