Left Menu
Development News Edition

60 kg opium seized from an essential services truck at Fatehpur district

After continuous tracking and surveillance of an interstate drug trafficking syndicate operating between Jharkhand and Haryana, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow Zonal Unit, succeeded in the seizure of 60 kilograms of opium from a truck at Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on April 28.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:05 IST
60 kg opium seized from an essential services truck at Fatehpur district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After continuous tracking and surveillance of an interstate drug trafficking syndicate operating between Jharkhand and Haryana, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow Zonal Unit, succeeded in the seizure of 60 kilograms of opium from a truck at Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on April 28. Acting upon specific inputs the NCB unit launched an operation and succeeded in intercepting a truck at a Police Station in Tharion district, according to an official statement.

The opium was recovered from under the driver's seat. Kurukshetra resident B Singh who is the owner as well as the driver of the truck has been arrested in this connection. Initial investigation reveals that the opium has been sourced from near Chouparan in Jharkhand and was being transported to Haryana.

According to officials, the drug traffickers are using the free interstate movement of essential commodity vehicles during the lockdown period to aid their trafficking efforts. The seized truck had carried a load of potato from Haryana to Jharkhand and was on its way back. The NCB has increased vigil across all state borders in view of various instances of drug trafficking.

On April 24, Ahmedabad Zonal Unit in a joint operation with FDA Gujarat effected a huge seizure of 61368 tablets of psychotropic drugs and 840 bottles of Codeine kept unauthorized at a premises at Patan, Gujarat. NCB has arrested one Patan resident in this connection and further investigation is under progress.

Also, in the intervening night of May 4/5, the Gujarat Zonal Unit acting on specific information intercepted a truck at Kodapura, Surat, and upon intensive search recovered 574 kilograms of Ganja concealed under loads of potatoes. The consignment had its origin in Odisha and was sourced to Surat. The trafficking network is spread across the states of Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung donates Rs two crore to TN in fight against COVID19

Chennai, May 8 PTI South Korean electronics giant Samsung has contributed Rs two crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority in its fight against the coronavirus, the company said on Friday. Besides, the company had also handed ...

Focus on more effective surveillance of COVID-19, contact tracing and early diagnosis: Centre to 3 southern states

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday asked Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing and early diagnosis to keep low fatality rate in COVID-19 cases. He also asked these states to ...

Thailand agrees to remove China, S Korea from COVID high-risk countries list

Thailands Health Minister says the government has agreed to remove China and South Korea from its official list of countries at high-risk for COVID-19 infections because their daily case counts have dropped to the single-digit level. Anutin...

Indian Museum Kolkata sealed after CISF personnel dies of COVID-19

The Indian Museum in Kolkata was sealed on Friday after a CISF officer posted there succumbed to COVID-19, an official said. Thirty-three CISF personnel deployed at the gallerys security unit have been asked to self-quarantine, Indian Museu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020