Another CISF official dies of coronavirus; cases climb to over 530 in five paramilitary forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:22 IST
A CISF official died of coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the death toll in the five paramilitary forces tasked with internal security to five, as the active COVID-19 cases climbed to over 530, officials said. The Assistant Sub Inspector-rank official, posted at the Indian Museum security unit in Kolkata, was the second Central Industrial Security Force personnel to die of the virus.

With his death, five Central Armed Police Force personnel have succumbed to COVID-19 -- two each from BSF and CISF and one from CRPF. These forces, about 10 lakh strong, have launched various measures to contain the infection by sanitising their premises and asking troops to strictly follow protocols.

"All instructions and directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are being strictly followed. Frequency of sanitisation of workplaces/barracks have been increased. "In addition to existing apparatus of sanitisation, water cannons are being used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments, and BSF personnel are being repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive measures," BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said.

The total number of active cases in CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, according to the data accessed by PTI, is over 530 and thousands of the personnel have been quarantined. The Border Security Force has the maximum active cases among the five paramilitary forces at 221, with 30 reported on Friday. Two BSF men have recovered.

The BSF spokesperson said in a statement that six fresh cases were reported from Delhi and 24 from Tripura. "All of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS-Jhajjar and G B Pant Hospital, Agartala," he added. Out of the six cases from Delhi, two were posted at the headquarters and four were posted at other units in the city.

A personal staff of an additional director general-rank officer and a head constable in the personnel affairs wing at the headquarters tested positive for the virus, officials said. A floor in the eight-storeyed headquarters in CGO Complex on Lodhi Road has been shut for sanitisation, the officials said, expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the headquarters as at least four personnel have been infected here till now.

The two worst numbers in the BSF come from units deployed for law and order duties in Jamia and Chandni Mahal areas (77) and from the frontier state of Tripura (78). In the CISF, apart from the Kolkata official, a jawan posted at the Mumbai international airport has died. The force has 35 active cases including one in its VIP security unit based in Greater Noida.

The Central Reserve Police Force has a total of 161 active cases with three fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, tasked primarily to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control with China, reported 12 fresh cases from its Delhi-based units.

The number of total active cases in ITBP is 94, an official said. The 80,000-strong Sashastra Seema Bal, guarding the borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has at least 17 active cases.

