Online liquor sale to help both customers and shops, says licensees' body

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:02 IST
Online liquor sale to help both customers and shops, says licensees' body

Online sale of liquor recently allowed by the West Bengal government will help both customers and shops, an association of licensees said on Friday. Licensees will co-operate with the state government in the initiative which will help reduction of footfalls at stores which is required for maintaining social distancing, it said.

"It is a good move on the part of the government to allow online sales and subsequent home delivery of liquor at the doorsteps of customers", assistant general secretary of West Bengal Foreign, OFF, ON, CS Shops and Hotel Owners Association Sushmita Mukherjee said. The government permitted online sales of liquor through the e-retail portal of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) website while the licensees will facilitate home delivery. Licensees are opposed to the idea initially.

"Nearly all the shops in red, green and orange zones carried out sales smoothly across the state during the day," she said. The government restricted sales of liquor in containment areas identified by it.

Mukherjee said although some shops went dry in the beginning, they have now lifted stock from BEVCO to keep the outlets open during the stipulated hours from 12 noon to 7 pm. "The BEVCO has sufficient stock to maintain supplies to liquor shops in the coming days," she said.

