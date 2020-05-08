Defence Minister chairs 165th executive council meeting of MPIDSA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday chaired the 165th meeting of the executive council of the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (MPIDSA) virtually, the ministry said. The minister noted that amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown the institute has successfully been able to overcome constraints in movement of some scholars and staff and maintained the tempo of outreach and research through their writings and webinars, according to a Defence Ministry release

"Wishing MPIDSA well for its future endeavours, the Raksha Mantri urged the scholars to apply themselves towards generating new ideas to overcome the challenge of resource constraints, imposed on the economy due to the unprecedented crises, especially for defence modernisation," the press release noted

The minister congratulated Director General of MPIDSA Sujan R Chony and other members of the executive council and other scholars for discharging their duties despite the limitations imposed due to the pandemic.