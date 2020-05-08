Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir police IG stirs controversy with comments against CRPF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:50 IST
Kashmir police IG stirs controversy with comments against CRPF

A comment made by Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on the CRPF's role in counter-terrorism operations has stirred a controversy among the forces deployed in the valley, officials said on Friday. They said IGP Kumar, during a meeting of joint forces at the district police lines in Baramulla on April 29 chaired by DGP Dilbag Singh, reportedly commented that the paramilitary force is a showpiece and the actual operations are conducted by the Army, its elite unit Rashtriya Rifles (RR) with the help of intelligence generated by the state police.

Kumar, a 1997-batch Indian Police Service officer, is stated to have said that the work of CRPF in Kashmir operations has not been good and he knows it better as he himself had served in the paramilitary force on deputation earlier. Officials said senior CRPF officers present in the meeting did not take the comments kindly and they later confronted Kumar about his "unpleasant" utterances against their force.

Senior state police officials said the issue has created controversy after a section of security forces commanders said the comment was aimed to create a rift among sister forces working against militancy and terrorism in Kashmir Valley. As the issue refused to die down and senior CRPF commanders sought high-level intervention, the Kashmir zone of the J-K Police issued a tweet on Friday specifically praising the role of the country's largest paramilitary force.

"#DGP J&K Shri Dilbagh Singh complimented role of #BSF, #CRPF, @SSB, #ITBP & #CISF deployed on the various assignment in J&K. Specially #CRPF has played a significant role both in maintaining #L&O (law and order) and #CI (counter insurgency) grids," it said. Kumar has served in the CRPF as its Deputy IG (New Delhi range) and as the IG in anti-Naxal operations grid of Chhattisgarh and in the operations directorate at the headquarters in Delhi.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Athletics-Coe says children will need more sport in post-pandemic world

Children will need more access to sport in the post-pandemic world and there is a pressing need to press authorities to stop school sports withering on the vine, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Friday. The pandemic has wreak...

Car runs over three in Delhi's Mundka

A 22-year-old man and two minors died after being run over by a car in Outer Delhis Mundka area, police said on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Nasir 10, Abhishek 10, both residents of Tikri Kalan and Mahesh, a Nangloi-...

CBDT defers requirement of registration of charitable, religious trusts by 4 months till Oct 1

In a relief to religious trusts, educational institutions and other charitable institutions, the income tax department on Friday deferred by 4 months till October 1 the requirement of registration of these entities. In view of the unprecede...

Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode and easier navigation

After conducting months-long testing, Facebook on Friday made its redesign live. According to TechCrunch, the redesign of the social media platform has taken cues from the mobile application which offers faster load times and easier navigat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020