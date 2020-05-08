With 4 COVID-19 deaths, toll in Rajasthan rises to 103; total tally reaches 3,579

With four fatalities and 152 fresh instances of the coronavirus infection on Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 103, while the total tally of cases climbed to 3,579, the state health department said. There are 1,465 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan while 1,770 people have been cured of the disease so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the four deaths reported on Friday, two were from Ajmer and one each from Jaipur and Jodhpur, he said. Among the fresh cases, 59 were from Udaipur, 34 from Jaipur, 10 in Chittorgarh, nine each in Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur, six in Rajsamand, five in Pali, four in Bhilwara, two each in Alwar and Jhalawar, and one each in Karauli, Sikar and Sirohi, Singh said.

So far, Jaipur has reported the highest number of infections at 1,145, followed by Jodhpur with 851 cases. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.