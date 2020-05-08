Left Menu
OCI card-holders' right to enter India remains suspended during lockdown: Govt

Updated: 08-05-2020 22:09 IST
Right of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card-holders to multiple entry under life-long visa facility will remain suspended till the restriction on international air travel remains in force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said any foreign national holding an OCI card intending to travel to India for compelling reasons will have have to contact the nearest Indian mission.

"Further, in case of persons holding OCI card who are already in India, the OCI card shall remain valid for their stay in India for any length of time," she said.  Srivastava said the government is making travel arrangements for green card-holders, OCI card-holders and foreigners who want to leave the country for various reasons.  The Airports Authority of India has developed a standard operating procedure to ensure social distancing and health protocols at the airports, she said.  Foreign nationals whose visa term is expiring will get an extension on gratis based on an online application made by them in this regard, she said. "The facility is available for regular as well as e-visa and will not attract any overstay penalty. It will continue to remain valid for 30 days from date India lifts international flight restrictions," she said.

