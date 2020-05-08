Migrants labourers try to enter Haryana from Punjab, stopped

A large group of migrant labourers on Friday tried to enter Haryana from Punjab, but the police stopped them as they did not have authorisation. A number of migrants had gathered on Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu in Punjab, close to Ambala in Haryana.

Haryana police said some of the migrants told them that they wanted to board the special Shramik Trains running from Ambala Cant to go to their native places in Bihar and UP. BJP MLA from Ambala City, Aseem Goel, who also reached the Shambhu border, alleged that the Punjab police was encouraging the migrants to enter Haryana, a charge denied by them.

Senior officers of Ambala police also rushed to the site and stopped the migrants from crossing the border. In the meantime, around 200 migrants reached the periphery of Ambala through the streets of Punjab villages adjoining the Haryana border.

The police stopped them near Jandli bridge at Ambala City but they were adamant to not go back to Punjab after which the police resorted to mild cane charge and forced them to go back. Later the migrants including women and children were sent back to Punjab.