Delhi police constable thrashes man for 'hugging people', suspended

A 30-year-old man was thrashed by a Delhi Police constable for allegedly "hugging people" in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, following which the policeman was suspended. The entire incident, which took place on Wednesday, was captured on a video which has gone viral on social media. In the video, a policeman is seen thrashing the man with a stick.

The locals along with the constable are also seen hitting the man, when he tries to walk away. When a passerby asks why the man is being thrashed, someone says the man was hugging people in the park, according to the video.

The victim has been identified as Imran, a resident of Sagarpur in southwest Delhi. According to the family members, Imran had gone to a mosque after which he went to his elder sister's house, who also lived in the same locality.

The incident took place when Imran was returning home from her place. "When Imran was returning home, he saw the police near the park. He got scared and started running as he thought he was violating the lockdown.

"The policeman followed him and started thrashing him. They alleged that he had coronavirus. People also joined the policeman in hitting him. Imran does not have coronavirus, but even if he did, the police should have taken him to a hospital for treatment and informed us," one of Imran's family members said. Police said they have identified the constable.

"The policeman, who is seen in the video, has been identified. He is a constable posted at Sagarpur police station. He has been suspended and a departmental enquiry against him is underway," a senior police officer said. In another incident which took place on Tuesday in Rohini's Raja Park area, a police constable allegedly thrashed a 14-year-old boy, who later died on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Rajneesh, a resident of Raja Park. Rajneesh's friend, Vishal said they were sitting in the park when the incident took place. "I, along with Rajneesh, were sitting in the park on Tuesday. A police officer shouted at us as we were outside our houses and threw a stick which hit Rajneesh on his head. Later, I left the park," Vishal said. However, police have denied the allegations. "We have found that the policemen were patrolling in the area. The constable didn't hit the child but only told them to go home from outside the park. Meanwhile, they started running after seeing police. Rajneesh hit something while running and fell down," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said. Rajneesh was not responding, following which he was rushed to BSA hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Early on Wednesday, he died, police said. "A special board was formed at Maulana Azad hospital and the post-mortem was conducted on Friday. We are waiting for the report to ascertain the reason of death," the DCP said. In Azadpur Mandi, a shopkeeper was brutally attacked by a civil defence volunteer on Wednesday.

The video of the incident, in which the man was injured, has also been circulating on social media. In the video, the injured man is seen lying on the road with blood-soaked clothes with injuries on his face and chest. "We didn't receive any complaint. The man in the video is not a Delhi police personnel. We have enquired about the matter and found that nobody wants to file the complaint," a senior police officer from northwest district said..