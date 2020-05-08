Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath holds telephonic conversation with Japanese defence minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:37 IST
Rajnath holds telephonic conversation with Japanese defence minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday, focusing on bilateral military cooperation as well as on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The talks between the two defence ministers came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu exchanged views over phone on a host of issues.

According to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Motegi pitched for resumption of activities by Japanese companies in India. The companies had to suspend their activities since India went into a lockdown on March 25. About talks between Singh and Kono, the defence ministry said they agreed that India-Japan special strategic and global partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries to deal with challenges post COVID-19 phase.

"Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation," the defence ministry said in a statement. In the talks, the two defence ministers apprised each other about responses by their governments in dealing with the pandemic. "Singh informed Kono Taro on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic," the ministry said.

India and Japan share close defence ties. In November, the two countries held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogues with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership. Defence Minister Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had led the Indian delegation, while the Japanese side was headed by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Kono. When asked about Japanese foreign minister's call for resumption of activities by Japanese companies in India, official sources said Japan is a key development partner and both sides will work together to regain the momentum of economic partnership.

On status of the Chabahar port in Iran, the sources said India continues to use it to facilitate transportation of goods to Afghanistan..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate Iran quake kills two, draws many into Tehran streets

Two people died after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran in the early hours of Friday, sending people in and around the capital Tehran fleeing from their homes in panic, state television reported.At least 38 were injured, but t...

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

Many users have reported issues loading pictures on social media platform Twitter on Friday. The error message displayed while trying to open images says an error occurred loading this image.The issue with Twitter pictures seems to have aff...

Colony Capital reports $3.2 billion defaults on portfolio loans

Real estate and investment firm Colony Capital Inc said on Friday its portfolio companies had defaulted on 3.2 billion of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties. Colony Capital has received a notice of acceleration coverin...

Punjab mulls changes in excise policy, labour laws

The Punjab government is mulling changes in its excise policy and labour laws in the light of the impact of COVID-19, amid efforts to revive the states economy and industry that have taken a massive hit. The issues came up for discussion be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020