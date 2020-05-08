COVID-19: Four test positive, one cured, tally rises to 51 in HP

Four persons, including a two-year-old girl, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing the total number of infected cases in the state to 51, said officials. Sirmaur district in the state, meanwhile, became coronavirus-free on the day as a patient from the district was cured and discharged, Himachal Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Chamba, Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia told PTI that a two-year-old girl tested positive on Friday. Her father, a driver, had been found infected on Wednesday, the DC said. The official said she will be admitted to RPGMC in Kangra for treatment.

The driver from Khad Jota panchayat in Salooni subdivision had a recent travel history to Baddi in Solan district. Samples of all his contacts except that of his daughter tested negative, the DC added. Besides a woman from Amb in Una district has tested positive, a district official said.

She had returned from Delhi a few days ago and was kept in institutional quarantine, he added. Similarly a person from Kangra district has tested positive at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The patient's details were not immediately available. Earlier in the day, a 42-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Hamirpur district, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

The man from Bijhari town in Bijhari tehsil had returned to Hamirpur from Delhi on April 29, he added. Hamirpur had become coronavirus-free on April 29 after the last two patients in the district tested negative for the infection.

Himachal Pradesh has now nine active cases with three in Chamba, two in Kangra, one each in Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla districts, according to officials. While 35 people have recovered from the infection, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who stayed at a guest house of a factory in Baddi in Solan and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2..