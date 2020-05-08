Mobile phone services restored in Kashmir

Mobile phone services were restored in the Kashmir Valley on Friday night after remaining suspended for three days in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, officials said. However, the mobile internet remained suspended across the valley, the officials said.

The mobile phone services have been restored across the Kashmir valley, they said, adding the decision was taken in view of the improving situation. The officials said the decision to restore the mobile internet services would be taken at an appropriate time after assessing the situation.

The authorities had snapped mobile phone services, except on BSNL postpaid, and 2G mobile internet across the Kashmir Valley after Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.