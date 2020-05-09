Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana instructs Eni and local producer to combine oil fields

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 09-05-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 01:25 IST
Ghana instructs Eni and local producer to combine oil fields

Ghana has directed Eni SpA and Springfield E&P to begin talks to combine their adjacent oil and gas fields, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The April 9 letter from Energy Minister John-Peter Amewu to the two companies says seismic data indicates that Eni's Sankofa offshore field, which entered production in 2017, and Springfield's recently discovered Afina field have "identical reservoir and fluid properties".

It instructs the companies to begin within 30 days the process leading to the unitization, or joint operation, of the two fields in order to ensure efficient production and gives them 120 days to provide the ministry a draft agreement. Spokespeople for Eni and Springfield confirmed they received the letter but declined further comment.

Amewu's letter says Eni had previously argued it was premature to be talking about unitization since Springfield had not yet appraised and tested its discovery, but that the ministry rejected that argument. Sankofa is part of Eni's Offshore Cape Three Points project off Ghana's Atlantic Coast, which it says has reserves of about 40 billion cubic meters of unassociated gas and 500 million barrels of oil.

Springfield, a wholly owned Ghanaian company, said in December that it had discovered 1.5 billion barrels of oil and 0.7 trillion cubic feet of gas at its Afina field.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

California voters to get mail-in ballots for 2020 election -governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said he had signed an executive order for all California registered voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the November election. Newsom, in his daily coronavirus briefing, said the mail-in ballots...

Reported coronavirus cases in Egypt jump by nearly 500

Egypt reported 495 cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, its highest daily increase to date, as the number of deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by the health ministry rose above 500. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the min...

Bills sign 3 draft picks, including Epenesa, Fromm

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday the signing of three of their selections from the 2020 NFL Draft to rookie contracts, including top pick A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end out of Iowa. Epenesa was selected in the second round with the 54th ov...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 3.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 271,030 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1704 GMT on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020