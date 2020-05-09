Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restrictions continue in Kashmir; Curbs relaxed in some peaceful areas

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:21 IST
Restrictions continue in Kashmir; Curbs relaxed in some peaceful areas

Restrictions continued in Kashmir on Saturday in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, but the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful, officials said. Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued in the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday following Naikoo's killing in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials said.

They, however, said the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful. Some relaxations in terms of allowing movement of people and opening of shops in certain areas have been allowed, they added.

Deployment of security forces continued in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order, the officials said. While the government has been strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions were imposed across the valley on Wednesday – the day Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama.

The authorities also snapped mobile network, except BSNL postpaid services, and suspended mobile internet services. While the mobile phone services were restored Friday night, mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

The situation remained largely peaceful on Friday, except for clashes between groups of youth and security forces in few areas of Pulwama and in Budgam district where a deputy superintendent of police was injured..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

714 cops have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: Maharashtra Police

714 police officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, including 648 active cases, as per information provided by the State Police. So far, 61 officers have recovered after treatment while five police officers succumbed to t...

Indian citizens bound for Delhi reach Bangladesh's Dhaka airport

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday said that Indian citizens, bound for New Delhi today, have reached the airport in Dhaka. 129 passengers are scheduled to board a flight to Delhi.New Day, New Flight Home Our citizens bo...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a bundle ...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Kolkata, May 9 PTI Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020