Maha Home Minister expresses grief over Aurangabad train accident

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday expressed grief over Aurangabad train accident in which 16 migrant labourers were killed. Speaking to ANI Deshmukh said, "Though Maharashtra government and Madhya Pradesh government announced ex-gratia, still it is very painful incident."

The mishap occurred on Friday in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep. (ANI)