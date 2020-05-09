TDP chief urges PM Modi to set up scientific experts' committee to probe Vizag gas leak incident

A day after the Andhra Pradesh government constituted a five-member team to probe the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Nadu on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a scientific experts' committee to investigate the matter. In a letter to Modi, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also commended the "quick response" of the central government in controlling the styrene vapor leak from the plastics manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam that left 12 people dead and hundreds hospitalized on Thursday. Naidu suggested that the prime minister set up a scientific experts' committee to inquire into the gas leakage and the circumstances that led to the release of toxic vapors. A thorough investigation needs to be done to understand the health impact as the company claims that only styrene gas was leaked but there are conflicting reports of other toxic gases being leaked, he said.

"The long-lasting impact on the health of those undergoing treatment is of serious concern. It is apprehended that the toxins emitted may cause permanent damage to the victims," he said. Naidu further said there is a need to closely monitor the ambient air quality in and around Visakhapatnam for understanding the present and future impact.

He also suggested roping in national and international experts for health assessment and accordingly taking immediate and long-term health measures. "This assessment would be helpful in giving compensation," he said. Naidu further said each patient needs to be monitored thoroughly on a long term basis and the authorities must generate electronic health records to help build confidence among the victims. Following the gas leak incident, the National Green Tribunal ordered LG Polymers India to pay interim damages of Rs 50 crore and issued notices to the company, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state and center. The police have registered a case of culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt against the management.