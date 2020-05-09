Migrant workers in J-K provided with jobs as road construction resumes under Rajouri PWD

Jobs were provided to migrant labourers in the newly formed Union Territory as road construction work has resumed in areas under Rajouri Public Works Department (PWD) amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Speaking to ANI, Mohd Qasim Choudhary, Assistant Executive Engineer PWD said, "Resumption of road construction work has again provided employment to migrant labourers. We are resuming work in far-flung areas where people can carry out their task safely."

"We have been stuck here since lockdown, I am happy that we are getting jobs and ration in this situation now," said Radha, a labourer. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. The third phase of lockdown will end on May 17, but restrictions have been eased in the areas less affected by the virus.(ANI)