ED attaches Rs 16.38 cr worth of Mumbai AJL asset; names Vora

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has issued a Rs 16.38 crore attachment order against the Congress promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and its leader Moti Lal Vora in connection with a money-laundering probe

It said the attached property is a 9-story building in Mumbai having two basements and a total built-up area of 15,000 square meters. The asset "germinated out of proceeds of crime has been attached to the extent of Rs 16.38 crore," the federal agency said in a statement. The provisional attachment order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has been issued against the Associated Journals Limited and Moti Lal Vora, the chairman-cum-managing director of the AJL.