Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu announces major relaxations during lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced major relaxations during the lockdown which will come into effect from May 11 -- Monday -- onwards.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:18 IST
Tamil Nadu announces major relaxations during lockdown
Tamil Nadu, with 6,009 COVID-19 cases, is one of the worst-affected states by the disease in the country.. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced major relaxations during the lockdown which will come into effect from May 11 -- Monday -- onwards. According to the announcement, essential shops will be allowed to function from 6 am to 7 pm, while stand-alone and neighbourhood shops can function from 10:30 am to 6 pm in the state capital. Private establishments will also be allowed to resume work with 33 per cent capacity between 10:30 am to 6 pm from Monday.

For the rest of the state also, the timings for essential and stand-alone or neighbourhood shops are the same. However, the private establishments there can work with 33 per cent of the workforce between 10 am and 6 pm. Giving some relief to small-time tea shop owners, they have been allowed to reopen across the state, albeit only for takeaways have been asked to ensure disinfection is carried out five times during the duration for which they will be opening -- 6 am to 7 pm.

However, all shops have been asked to ensure social distancing, disinfecting, and other guidelines are strictly followed. All petrol pumps in the state have been allowed to reopen, but those in areas under Metropolitan Madras Police Territory can operate only from 6 am to 6 pm, while in the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, pumps will operate from 6 am to 8 pm.

However, the petrol pumps on the state and national highways have been allowed to operate round the clock. Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order, which directed to shut all state-run liquor shops and only permitted online sale of liquor in the state amid the lockdown.

"We have filed the appeal today before the apex court challenging yesterday's Madras High Court order," a lawyer connected to the case told ANI. Madras High Court had, on Friday, ordered the closure of all state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops and allowed only the online sale of liquor in the state.

The directions came after huge crowds gathered outside liquor shops across the state on Thursday and Friday violating social distancing norms and risking the spread of COVID-19 in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. Tamil Nadu, with 6,009 COVID-19 cases, is one of the worst-affected states by the disease in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure dispensation of medicines from pharmacy resumes without delay: Delhi HC to AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS to ensure that dispensation of medicines from its pharmacy, which was functioning in limited capacity due to the coronavirus lockdown, resumes without any dela...

Govt disburses Rs 18,253 cr to 9.13 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme during lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 18,253 crore has been disbursed to 9.13 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Under the PM-KISAN Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, ea...

'My ministerial post constitutional', says JD(U) leader as MLC tenure expires

Bihar Information and Public Relations Minister Niraj Kumar on Saturday hit back at the Congress for demanding his resignation due to the expiry of his MLC tenure, asserting he is holding his ministerial post as per constitutional provisi...

Arjun Rampal gives mother, partner adorable Mother's Day shout-out

Not just for his mother, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday has penned an adorable Mothers Day special post for his partner, too. The 47-year-old actor, in an Instagram post, shared his thoughts for his mother and his lady love -- Gab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020