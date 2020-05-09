62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh NagarPTI | Noida | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:41 IST
A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. The resident of Sector 66 was among the two people who tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the officials said.
"He expired yesterday (Friday) evening. The cause of the death was a cardiorespiratory failure," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Doha said in a statement. The other person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a 52-year-old man residing in Sector 45's Khajoor Colony, the officer said. "Total 100 reports have been received in the last 24 hours of which two were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 216," Dohare said. A 60-year-old man from Sector 22 died on Friday due to respiratory failure, becoming the first COVID-19 casualty in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials had said.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Noida
- Sector
- Khajoor Colony
ALSO READ
Summer-like conditions can curb COVID-19 transmission: US official
US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill
COVID-19: Delhi Police constitutes 6 committees to assess, bring improvements in preventive measures
Chennai artist modifies auto-rickshaw on theme of COVID-19
Vegetable hawker in Delhi's Mehrauli tests COVID-19 positive