Air India crew members to continue commuting from Noida to Delhi: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police

Air India staff, which is involved in the task of bringing back stranded Indians from abroad, will continue to commute from Noida to Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Saturday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India staff, which is involved in the task of bringing back stranded Indians from abroad, will continue to commute from Noida to Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Saturday. The clarification came two days after Noida Police had written a letter to Air India requesting them to ensure that crew members of the emergency flights for stranded Indian nationals stay in the national capital.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police said in a release that Air India has ensured that the crew members of emergency flights are kept in hotels and tested for COVID-19 after their return and are only allowed to leave after their test results come back negative. "Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, through a letter dated May 8, 2020, has informed that the airline is fully implementing the health protocol for the crew members. On return from the flight, the crew-members will undergo RT-PCR test as per the rules," the statement said.

"They will be accommodated in a hotel and only be allowed to leave after the result of the test comes back negative. The crew members will also undergo another RT-PCR test on the fifth day. The crew members will only be sent on the next duty after they test negative. In view of this, the travel of crew members of Air India from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi will continue so that there is no disruption in rescue flights," it added. The release said that appropriate directions in the matter have been conveyed to all police officials in the district for strict compliance. (ANI)

