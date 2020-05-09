Man killed in tiger attack

Man killed in tiger attackPTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:26 IST
Gadchiroli (Maha), May 9 (PTI)A 50-year-old man waskilled on Saturday by a tiger in a forest in Gadchirolidistrict of Maharashtra, an official said
The incident occurred a day after a woman was injuredin an attack by a big cat in Raviarsoda village in Armoriforest range, also in Gadchiroli district
The Saturday's incident occurred in the early hourswhen Abhimanyu Jhilpe, a resident of Kondhala village, hadgone to the forest to collect tendu leaves along with others,the official said.
