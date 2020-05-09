Agra jail prisoner, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

A prisoner from Agra Central Jail, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died. The prisoner was admitted to SN Medical College on May 3 after suffering from brain stroke. The prisoner had tested positive for coronavirus on May 6. Following this, Agra prison administration put all the prisoners who came in his contact in quarantine and 24 prisoners were tested for coronavirus.

Panic spread in the jail after the death of the prisoner, who hailed from Jhansi,. DIG Central Jail Luv Kumar said that while the prisoner was coronavirus positive, he also had a problem of brain stroke due to high blood pressure, which could be the cause of death.

He said that 24 prisoners were tested of which 12 reports have come and all reports are negative. The remaining 12 reports are awaited. (ANI)