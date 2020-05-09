Haryana's corona count stands at 675
Haryana so far has recorded 675 cases of coronavirus, informed the state's Health Department on Saturday.ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:29 IST
Haryana so far has recorded 675 cases of coronavirus, informed the state's Health Department on Saturday.
Out of the total, 290 people have recovered and nine have died due to the lethal infection.
The Haryana Health Department also informed that the doubling rate of cases in the state is nine days. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana