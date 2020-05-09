31 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total rises to 1,762

The count of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,762 in Punjab with 31 more people testing positive on Saturday, state Health Department said. The number of active cases are 1,574 while 31 persons have died.

In Chandigarh, 23 new COVID-19 cases including 21 from Bapudham Colony in Sector 26 were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 169. Chandigarh Health Department said the Union Terrritory has 143 active while 24 patients have been cured/discharged here so far.

Meanwhile, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Deputy Commissoner Vinay Bublani said containment restrictions are being lifted from village Ladhana Jhikka in Banga subdivison. This village was brought under ban on March 22.

"Any village included in containment lasted for 28 days in the plan initially and the imposed ban lifted after passing the 28 days of the last patient cured in the village from COVID. The COVID case of this village was declared cured on April 7 and henceforth this village has completed the containment period and became eligible to be opened," said Bublani. (ANI)