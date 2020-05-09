Left Menu
Development News Edition

31 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total rises to 1,762

The count of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,762 in Punjab with 31 more people testing positive on Saturday, state Health Department said.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:54 IST
31 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total rises to 1,762
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The count of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,762 in Punjab with 31 more people testing positive on Saturday, state Health Department said. The number of active cases are 1,574 while 31 persons have died.

In Chandigarh, 23 new COVID-19 cases including 21 from Bapudham Colony in Sector 26 were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 169. Chandigarh Health Department said the Union Terrritory has 143 active while 24 patients have been cured/discharged here so far.

Meanwhile, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Deputy Commissoner Vinay Bublani said containment restrictions are being lifted from village Ladhana Jhikka in Banga subdivison. This village was brought under ban on March 22.

"Any village included in containment lasted for 28 days in the plan initially and the imposed ban lifted after passing the 28 days of the last patient cured in the village from COVID. The COVID case of this village was declared cured on April 7 and henceforth this village has completed the containment period and became eligible to be opened," said Bublani. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Allow Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Raina, Irfan

Sidelined Suresh Raina and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that BCCI should allow those Indian players to compete in foreign T20 leagues who are not in contention for national team. I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or t...

COVID-19: Khattar says Haryana 'in touch with investors' looking to pull out of China

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that nearly 1,000 investors want to take their investments out of China and explore other destinations and said the state has got into touch with some of them. The Haryana gover...

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. A member of the White House coronavirus ...

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020