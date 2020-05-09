COVID-19: Mumbai police ASI who died on Friday tests positive

The samples of an assistant subinspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station inMumbai who died on Friday have tested positive for novelcoronavirus, officials said on Saturday

He died in the early hours of Friday after beingadmitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19-likesymptoms, an official said

"He was also a diabetic. His samples returned positiveon Friday evening. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Mumbaipolice. Some 350 personnel in the metropolis' force havetested positive for the virus so far," he added.