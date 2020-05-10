5 dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP
Five labourers died and 11 got injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Patha village in Narsinghpur on an intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.ANI | Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 05:05 IST
Five labourers died and 11 got injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Patha village in Narsinghpur on an intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. "A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured" said Deepak Saxena, District Collector of Narsinghpur.
He further said, "The labourers were going in the mango laden truck from Telangana's Hyderabad to Agra in Uttar Pradesh." More details awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narsinghpur
- Agra
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram
Javed Akhtar makes Instagram debut
14 BSF personnel quarantined in Chhattisgarh after they returned from Agra
Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj wears deserted look this Akshaya Tritiya
Lockdown: Kashmiri students stuck in Agra seek UP CM's help