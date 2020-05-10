Left Menu
5 dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP

Five labourers died and 11 got injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Patha village in Narsinghpur on an intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ANI | Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 05:05 IST
Narsinghpur District Collector Deepak Saxena speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Five labourers died and 11 got injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Patha village in Narsinghpur on an intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. "A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured" said Deepak Saxena, District Collector of Narsinghpur.

He further said, "The labourers were going in the mango laden truck from Telangana's Hyderabad to Agra in Uttar Pradesh." More details awaited. (ANI)

