Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector

Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sectorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:45 IST
Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said
The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they said
"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source.
