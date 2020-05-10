UP: Man, 4-yr-old daughter killed in accident

A man and his four-year-old daughter were killed and two others of the family injured in an accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Sunday, police said. Police said the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle. "Shiv Prakash (30), along with his wife Reeta, daughter Gungun (4) and son Ayush, was going to his in-laws' place in Etawah, when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Shiv Prakash and Gungun died on the spot, while Reet and Ayush sustained serious injuries. Both have been hospitalised," Matsena SHO Brijesh Kumar Singh said

He said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.