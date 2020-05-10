Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:58 IST
Ker: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force

Shops remained shut and vehicles were off the roads in Kerala as the state government's order on total shutdown on Sundays came into force since morning as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Left government had on Saturday night issued an order on "total shutdown across the state on Sundays" while exempting shops selling essential items and essential services.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had said on Friday that Kerala had "flattened the curve" after the state registered cases in single digits, two new cases-- expatriates who had returned to the state from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday, hadtested positive, causing concern as overfour lakh people had registered with the NORKA portal wanting to return to the state. Roads remained empty across the state and shops were closed, except those selling essentials, including milk and medicines.

Hospitals, labs and media among others will be permittedto function on Sundays. With a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19, improve the quality of life, reduce the carbon emissions, protect the environment and greenery of the State, the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for lockdown would be observed on Sundays across the State, the order by Chief Secretary Tom Jose said.

"Sundays will be observed as total shutdown days until further orders," it said. The order permits functioning of departments, agencies and activities connected with containment of COVID-19, movement of goods vehicles, agencies in the field of waste disposal, take away counters of hotels can remain open from 8 am to 9 pm, and online delivery platform till 10 pm.

"Movement of persons on Sundays are allowed only for health emergencies, government servants on emergency duties and persons engaged in activities connected with COVID-19 containment, persons involved in the activities from exempted in the order, priests and other religious persons responsible for conducting rituals in worship places," the order said. Movement of persons, if case of any exigencies, will be allowed only with the travel passes obtained from District Collector or police authorities concerned, the order stated adding certain major roads of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode will also remain closed on Sundays.

Kerala was among the first states in India to report the deadly virus infection, but it has also earned global praise for having effectively managed to tackle the crisis by being among the states with much higher recovery rates and much less-spread outbreak so far. Vijayan said the new cases wasa "warning" to those returning to the home state from abroad and other states to be on the alert.

He also said there is a need to strengthen "our mitigation efforts and preventive measures". For several days in the recent weeks, the state had reported either nil or just 1-2 fresh cases.

There areonly 17 active cases now, with485 people out of the total COVIV-19 cases of 505 recovering. Three, including a four-month-old baby girl lost their lives to the virus.PTI RRT UD SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Protests against virus restrictions in Germany

Police in Germany says dozens of people were detained at protests against the pandemic restrictions after some rallies turned violent on Saturday. Berlin police said 86 people were detained after bottles were thrown at officers during a dem...

Babar Azam recalls special memory on Mother's Day

Pakistan opening batsman Babar Azam, on the occasion of International Mothers Day, on Sunday shared a memory of her mother during his early cricketing days. The 25-year-old recalled the first cricketing bat that her mother bought for him af...

Pope calls for EU solidarity to deal with virus

Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemicThe pope noted in his Sunday blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began ...

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

Mumbai, May 10 PTI Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020