10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, state tally reaches 362
10 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 362.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:18 IST
10 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 362. "The cases include 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and three deceased," Odisha Health Department stated in a release.
A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)
