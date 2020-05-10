10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, state tally reaches 362

10 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 362. "The cases include 291 active cases, 68 cured/discharged and three deceased," Odisha Health Department stated in a release.

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)