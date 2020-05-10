Over 1,000 people screened for COVID-19 before boarding train from Amritsar for Barauni

More than 1,180 people, mainly migrant labourers, were on Sunday screened for COVID-19 before they boarded a Shramik Special train at Amritsar Railway Station for Barauni in Bihar. Last Sunday around 372 people from Kashmir who were stranded in Amritsar left for their native places by seven buses.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed movement of stranded workers, tourists, students and others following which several states have been arranging transport to move people to their native places. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,762 cases have been reported in Punjab with 31 deaths so far, while the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)