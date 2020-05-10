NSG medical staff tests coronavirus positive

NSG medical staff tests coronavirus positivePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:47 IST
A medical staff of counter-terrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) has been tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Sunday. This is the first case of the respiratory infection in the elite commando force that is mandated to render specialist counter-terrorism and anti-hijack duties.
Officials said the personnel was posted at the NSG hospital and its garrison in Gurgaon's Manesar and was immediately quarantined after he showed symptoms such as fever. The personnel has now been admitted to the referral hospital of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Greater Noida, they said.
