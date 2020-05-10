Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India's repatriation flight from Singapore lands in Mumbai

The second Air India flight from Singapore (AI343) carrying 243 passengers has landed in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:58 IST
Air India's repatriation flight from Singapore lands in Mumbai
The second flight from Singapore, AI343 to Mumbai took off with a full load of 243 passengers (Picture tweeted by High Commission of India in Singapore). Image Credit: ANI

The second Air India flight from Singapore (AI343) carrying 243 passengers has landed in Mumbai. Earlier, High Commission of India in Singapore had in a tweet said: "The second flight from Singapore, AI343 to Mumbai took off with a full load of 243 passengers. Thank you AirIndia and its outstanding team, MEA, MOCA, MHA, BOI, Maharashtra Govt, Singapore Gov and Changi Airport. Wishing passengers happy journey & smooth arrival. Stay safe."

The government's Vande Bharat mission aims to bring back 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights. Air India's first flight carrying stranded Indian nationals from Singapore landed at Delhi airport on Friday. The evacuation flight was operated under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.

Passengers will be taken to their districts by State Transport buses.Inter-state buses were parked outside the airport terminal to take passengers to several state quarantine centres. As per government, all passengers who return to India will go on a 14-day mandatory quarantine which will be paid by the passengers.(ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests postive for COVID-19

The office building of music label T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19According to T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at t...

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam: Sources.

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam Sources....

Mayor killed in ambush in Cameroon's restive region

Separatist gunmen killed the mayor of a town in Cameroons restive Anglophone South West Region on Sunday, the countrys state broadcaster and a senior military official said. Ashu Prisley Ojong, mayor of Mamfe, around 500 km 300 miles from t...

Nafed procures pulses, oilseeds at support price amid lockdown

Cooperative Nafed is procuring pulses and oilseeds from farmers at support price during the current lockdown, the government said on Sunday.&#160; 2.74 Lakh tonnes gram chana has been procured from 9 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020