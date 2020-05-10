Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor outlets in Bengal run out stock, down shutters

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:09 IST
Liquor outlets in Bengal run out stock, down shutters

Off-shop liquor licensees in West Bengal on Sunday said most outlets that were allowed to reopen during the lockdown have downed their shutters after running out of stock. The West Bengal government took the decision to reopen the shops in red, green and orange zones, barring the containment areas, but there was inadequate backend support for logistics, they alleged.

A former office bearer of the West Bengal Foreign Liquor Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Bonders Association told PTI that the shops generally keep three to four days of stock. "Due to inadequate logistics support, replenishment of stock is not taking placce and scattered sales are reported across the state. The situation is absolutely chaotic," he said, adding that manufacturing of spirits and beer in state's distilleries and breweries had started only two days back.

Following imposition of 30 per cent sales tax, companies have also been taking time to supply liquor bottles with new MRP to warehouses of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), he said. "This also creates problem in the supplies of liquor to the shops. The entire supply chain is disturbed," the former official of the licensees' body said.

Of around 500 shops in the city, roughly 50 remained open in the last two days, he said, adding that the scenario is "more or less the same in other parts of the state". "I think the problem will persist for another 45 days before the supply chain gets normal," said a present office bearer of the association.

Most orders are being placed for 750 ml bottles while demand for lower quantities is less in both offline and online segments, he said. Owing to hefty increase in MRP, bottles of upscale liquor brands are not sold much, the official said.

He said only 30 per cent of the liquor shop owners across the state were able to keep their outlets open. An official of the liquor shop and hotel owners' association said almost all the shops were closed on Saturday and sales were "negligible since Friday".

"Some sales are happening online, but the response is poor," she said. There are around 3,500 liquor shops in the state, she added.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests postive for COVID-19

The office building of music label T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19According to T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at t...

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam: Sources.

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam Sources....

Mayor killed in ambush in Cameroon's restive region

Separatist gunmen killed the mayor of a town in Cameroons restive Anglophone South West Region on Sunday, the countrys state broadcaster and a senior military official said. Ashu Prisley Ojong, mayor of Mamfe, around 500 km 300 miles from t...

Nafed procures pulses, oilseeds at support price amid lockdown

Cooperative Nafed is procuring pulses and oilseeds from farmers at support price during the current lockdown, the government said on Sunday.&#160; 2.74 Lakh tonnes gram chana has been procured from 9 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020