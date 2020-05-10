Combating COVID-19 spread: Beauticians at Gurugram salons using PPEs while providing services

In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, beauticians working at Gurugram's salons are using Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) while providing their services to the customers.

"We are using PPEs and disposable materials. Our clients are satisfied with our hygiene practices," said the manager of one of the salons in Gurugram.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is most important in preventing transmission of the coronavirus not only in treatment centres but also in various activities, e.g. cleaning, waste management and safe burials, and community care related to the outbreak. (ANI)