Yediyurappa directs officials to quarantine all those returning to Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the return of stranded people to Karnataka from abroad and other states, the state government on Sunday took a slew of decisions including one to quarantine the returnees for 14 days. At a high-level meeting attended by senior ministers among others, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed the officials that only those who were stranded in other states due to the lockdown should be allowed to return.

They must inform their place of arrival and date while registering to return to Karnataka. The stranded passengers will be allowed to come to Karnataka according to the availability of quarantine facilities.

In view of the safety of villagers, the passengers will be not allowed to return to their village on arrival. Instead, they will be quarantined for 14 days outside the village.

"Only those who are ready to undergo quarantine must register their names and they must be tested for COVID-19 even if they were tested in other states," the Chief Minister told the officials. He also said those quarantined should be kept under watch.

Yediyurappa instructed the officials that state will reimburse the train fare for those who return from other states by train. According to a government press release, it was decided in the meeting that if someone dies in another state, the body shall not be brought to Karnataka. Their last rites shall be performed, wherever they died.

If people die in Karnataka, whether they were outsiders or belonged to the state, their last rites will be performed at the place where they die, the release further said.

