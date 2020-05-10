Thane teacher returning from COVID-19 survey dies in accident

Thane teacher returning from COVID-19 survey dies in accidentPTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:21 IST
A 30-year-old school teacherassigned to carry out a COVID-19 survey in Mumbra in Thanedistrict died in a road accident on Sunday in Vikhroli area ofneighbourinbg Mumbai, civic officials said here
Sajid Akhtar, a mathematics teacher in Thane MunicipalCorporation's Kausa school number 108, was returning home inKurla in the metropolis after completing his outbreak-relatedassignment when he met with an accident, they said.