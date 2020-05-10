Andhra Tourism minister visits gas leak site in Visakhapatnam

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday visited the site from where the leakage of chemical gas took place at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam and said that the government is taking all requisite steps to make the area safe for the locals. "The government is taking all kinds of measure. Earlier, this area was at risk due to the chemical leak. Now there is no gas leakage. Water in the area has also been checked. All the tests have been conducted and a proper examination has been done," he said while speaking to ANI.

The minister also advised locals not to consume food from the areas where there was a gas leakage. "All the amenities such as food and medical facilities will be provided to the people residing in the nearby areas. Do not consume food from the surrounding areas where chemical leak occurred," Rao added.

Notably, a group of residents of RR Venkatapuram on Saturday protested at the LG Polymers demanding relocation of the chemical plant. On May 7, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant, claiming 11 lives.(ANI)