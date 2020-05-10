Left Menu
Elite counter-terror force NSG reports first coronavirus case as medical staff tests positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:44 IST
A medical staff of the country’s elite counterterrorism force, the National Security Guard (NSG), has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Sunday. This is the first case of COVID-19 infection in the commando force that was raised in 1984 to render specialist counterterrorism, anti-hijack and hostage rescue responsibilities.

Officials said the 33-year-old personnel is not in combat ranks of the 'black cat' commandos force and was posted at the NSG hospital at its garrison in Gurgaon's Manesar. He was sent on attendant duty to look after a patient who has been admitted to a city hospital for some ailment, a senior official said.

On his return to the NSG base, the jawan was sent on two-week quarantine and during this time he developed flu-like symptoms. The personnel has now been admitted to the referral hospital of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Greater Noida, he said.

The personnel is stable with mild symptoms, he said. "This development has not impacted the preparedness and availability of any of our combat formations," he said..

