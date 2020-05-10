COVID-19 survey team member killed in road accident

A 37-year-old municipal teacher,who was part of a COVID-19 survey team, was killed on Sundayafter his motorcycle skidded off the road in suburban Vikhroliin Mumbai, police said

The deceased Sajid Akthar Abdul Majid was working as ateacher with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and was aresident of Mumbra, an official said

Since he was part of a COVID-19 survey team in Mumbai,Majid used to travel between Mumbra and Kurla in Mumbai on hismotorcycle, he said.