Jharkhand's Giridih confirms 3 more cases of coronavirus
Three more people have tested positive of coronavirus, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary.ANI | Giridih (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-05-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 07:19 IST
Three more people have tested positive of coronavirus, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary. "Three more from Giridih have tested COVID-19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently," Kulkarni said.
With this, the total positive cases here has mounted to 160. A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)
ALSO READ
13 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jharkhand so far: State Health Dept
Jharkhand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, 15 people test positive
Jharkhand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 15 people test positive
First COVID-19 case in Jharkhand's Jamtara, state tally reaches 83
150 migrant labourers leave for Odisha from Surat