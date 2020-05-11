Left Menu
Development News Edition

People worried more about health of loved ones: Study

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:58 IST
People worried more about health of loved ones: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, most of the people are more concerned about the health of their near and dear ones than their well-being, says a study conducted by a leading business school in Goa. People are now more conscious about any bodily changes, and even mild cold, cough and sneezing, it says.

The study, on the public's reaction towards the COVID-19 outbreak by gauging their psychological response in terms of anxiety and their coping behavior, was conducted by the Goa Institute of Management's Dr. Divya Singhal and Prof Padhmanabhan Vijayaraghavan. It took into account inputs from 231 respondents residing in various parts of the country.

"Nearly 82.25 percent of the respondents were more worried about the health of their loved ones than their well-being," Singhal said. "Majority of the respondents have become conscious of any bodily changes, sensations, a mild cold, cough, sneezing, and experience concern, and attribute those changes to the symptoms of COVID-19," she said.

Besides, more than 50 percent of the respondents said their social media usage has gone up as well as their time spent on watching movies and shows through online mediums, the official said. The respondents agreed that their technology usage to connect with friends and relatives has gone up, she said.

The study also indicated that a large group of respondents found it "depressing" to read forwarded messages on the deadly disease. "An overwhelming majority of the respondents agreed that they discourage unverified forwarded messages about COVID-19 on social media," says the study.

It also found that 41 percent of the respondents were not doing any physical activity, like yoga, during the lockdown period, while another 19 percent were not sure about engaging themselves in physical activities. Besides, 57 percent of the respondents were not engaged in any mind-calming practices like meditation, and 18 percent were not sure about taking up meditative practices, the study said.

The respondents included 145 men and 86 women, aged 18 and above, with nearly 60 percent of them residing in non- metro cities and rest from metros. About 47.62 percent of the respondents were employed in private or government sectors, and the remaining included students retired persons, and homemakers.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...

French Finance Minister to hold new meetings with auto executives this week

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he would hold new meetings this week with representatives of the countrys automotive industry, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus. Le Maire also told BFM Busin...

ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data

COVID-19 would be recorded as an underlying cause of death when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for appropriate recording of deaths due to the dise...

Spotify inks licensing deal with Saregama for India market

Music streaming service Spotify on Monday said it has signed a licensing partnership with Saregama for the India market. The partnership will enable Spotify users in India to access Saregamas entire catalogue that spans across film, Carnati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020