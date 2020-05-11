Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:01 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:39 a.m.
The Balodabazar district administration in Chhattisgarh decides to use lockdown violation fine amount to buy PPE and masks for healthcare workers. 11:23 a.m.
Rajasthan records 84 new coronavirus cases, taking state's tally to 3,898. 11:20 a.m.
Nepal reports 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 120. 11:15 a.m.
Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram urges the government to make modest opening of road and air transport to start economic activity. 11:13 a.m.
Goans are trying to 'smuggle in' people from other states, CM Pramod Sawant says. 11:03 a.m.
The Centre has asked states to ensure unhindered movement of doctors and paramedics. 10:54 a.m.
India registers a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 67,152, and the death toll due to the disease rose to 2,206 with 97 fresh fatalities, Union health ministry says. 10:50 a.m.
International tourism could decline by 60-80 per cent in 2020, UN says. 9:40 a.m.
Fresh COVID-19 case in UP's Shamli as district's tally rises to 23. 9:04 a.m.
On National Technology Day, PM hails those at forefront of research to defeat COVID-19. 8:52 a.m.
The Shanghai Disneyland, China's most prominent theme park, reopens with anti-virus controls even as country reports 17 new coronavirus cases, including seven imported infections. 8:06 a.m.
British PM Boris Johnson has launched new COVID-19 Alert System and "modified" the UK's coronavirus lockdown which allows people more time outdoors as long as social distancing measures are adhered to. 6:17 a.m.
Zulu King adds voice to lockdown appeal as cases cross 10,000 in South Africa. VIS VIS
