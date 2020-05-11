Travel guidelines eased in Rajasthan

Travel guidelines eased in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:06 IST
The Rajasthan government has relaxed guidelines for movement of people in the state during the lockdown period, allowing inter-district and intra-district travel for permissible activities from 7 am to 7 pm without pass. However, this exemption will not be available in curfew areas. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot cleared the new guidelines late on Sunday night, which came into force with immediate effect.
Earlier, travel passes were required for all inter-district travel. For travel to other states through bus or train and for curfew areas, the district collector will issue passes and the pass issued by the respective state will be valid for those coming to Rajasthan from other states.
“If that state asks for NOC from Rajasthan, the district collector concerned will issue the NOC ,” according to a release. District collectors, Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Officers, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Tehsildars, RTOs, DTOs and SHOs will be able to issue passes to people travelling to other states in their own vehicles. A 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from other states.
