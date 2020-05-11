NRIs extend helping hand to AP farmers and needy, initiate "Tomato Challenge" to raise funds

The Telugu Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are helping the farmers of Andhra Pradesh in distress by procuring their yield. Further, they are distributing the procured items to the poor and needy for free, during these tough lockdown times. For this, they have initiated the "Tomato Challenge" to raise funds. Andhra Pradesh farmers are facing problems as they are unable to sell their produce. Particularly, the vegetable farmers, who have no option but to dump the vegetables if they are not sold. The NRIs from the Telugu states who came to know about the difficulties of the farmers came up with a solution.

Dr Vasudeva Reddy, an NRI from the USA took the initiative to help the farmers and the poor. He started the "Tomato Challenge", to bring together some fellow NRIs and friends in the USA and pooled funds. With the help of friends in Chittoor district, they are now procuring vegetables and distributing to the poor for free. As of today, they have procured 13 tonnes of sweet potato, 40 tonnes of tomatoes, 2 tonnes of cabbage, 3 tonnes of brinjal and 5 tonnes of carrot from farmers at Tamballapalle village.

And, they have distributed 5 tonnes of tomato, 2 tonnes of carrot, 2 tonnes of cabbage and 1 tonne of beetroot to the poor people in Padmavati Nagar, Timmapalem in Tirupati town. Dr Vasudeva Reddy explained: "Small and marginal farmers are suffering during this corona crisis. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing a lot for the people. However, farmers are incurring losses as they are unable to transport their produce due to inter-state lockdown and lack of transportation."

"We thought of how to help those farmers and started this 'Tomato Challenge'. Many celebrities and kind-hearted NRIs are contributing to our task. Particularly, we came to know that farmers in Chittoor and Anantapuram district and tomato farmers at Prakasam district have lost a lot of their produce. We came forward to help the farmers. I thank every NRI who has cooperated in this endeavour," he added. (ANI)