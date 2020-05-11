Boy killed as under-construction wall collapses during dust storm in Gr Noida

A five-year-old boy died in Greater Noida allegedly after an under-construction wall collapsed over him during a dust storm, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at Chuhadpur village in Dankaur area, the officials said.

"The boy was playing near his house and standing next to an under-construction wall, around 5 feet high. The wall suddenly collapsed due to a dust storm and the child got buried in the debris," a police official said. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to the police. The officials said the construction of the wall had stopped due to the lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, a massive dust storm along with light rains at isolated places swept Gautam Buddh Nagar along with other areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region.